Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The Queen Charlotte timeline

As some of you may know already, this week has been fantastic for news on the greater Bridgerton universe … though we are waiting for a while for more news on season 3.

So where do we start things off here? We suppose by noting that Queen Charlotte, the prequel series featuring Shonda Rhimes as showrunner, is coming out in early May. Filming for season 3 of the original show will be very-much wrapped at that point, and the producers will be shifting further into post-production mode.

Do we think that we will see Bridgerton back at some point this year? Yes, mostly because it’d make little sense to not do that. After all, there is already a season 4 greenlit and there’s no real reason to slow-play the next chapter over the course of the next several months. With that in mind, here’s what we are expecting: Netflix to put a distance of at least five or six months between these shows, largely so that they each have their own metaphorical moment in the sun.

It’s become clear over the past few years already that the holiday season is an incredibly lucrative one for Netflix, and we certainly don’t think that this is about to change. With this in mind, don’t be shocked if season 3 comes out around Thanksgiving or Christmas. It could help them compensate for the fact that they don’t have a series like Wednesday this time around to come on the service and completely dominate. That would also give ample time to make sure that the series is totally ready; heck, we wouldn’t be shocked if season 4 is in production by the time season 3 premieres.

As for when a firm premiere date is announced, we wouldn’t be shocked if something was revealed at the end of Queen Charlotte … we will at least have our eyes peeled for Easter eggs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

