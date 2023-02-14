Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiere date confirmed!

If you have been wondering about the premiere date for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at Netflix, wonder no further!

Today, the folks at the streaming service officially confirmed that the prequel series from Shonda Rhimes will arrive on Thursday, May 4. Rhimes’ direct involvement as showrunner is one of the things we are most excited about here — while she has been executive producer on the entire Bridgerton saga, she’s running the whole show here and this should be a fascinating story with a precise beginning, middle, and end.

If you want a few official details via the streaming service, check out the synopsis below:

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

It goes without saying, but Netflix has extremely high hopes for this series. Remember here that the original Bridgerton is one of the most lucrative properties that they have, which is one of the reasons why it was renewed for a season 3 and season 4 at the same exact time. This show allows them to further extend the universe, and even if this ends up only being a one-season thing, we do tend to think there are a wide array of other offshoots we could end up seeing explored at some point over time.

The most important thing, at least for now, is that there is a specific plan out there for Queen Charlotte. If you want to see a teaser that offers up more insight on what to expect here, our oh-so-simple suggestion is to head over to the link here.

Related – Get some more news right now on the future of Bridgerton proper

What do you most want to see on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some more updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







