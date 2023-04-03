Succession season 4 episode 2: Is Logan sucking Roman back in?

Tonight on Succession season 4 episode 2, we saw Logan Roy doing his best in some ways to play the hits — namely, manipulating his family.

If there is one thing that we’ve come to know about Roman Roy over the years, it is that this character is bubbling with insecurity, no matter what happens, there’s an inherent fear with him that he’s never enough. Yet, he’s also effective in certain spots, and we do tend to think that he actually is capable of working in a position power. We’re honestly not sure that we can say that about Kendall and Shiv in certain spots.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

From the moment that Logan said the words “I need you” to Roman, we immediately had some fear that Kieran Culkin’s character was going to be manipulated all over again. Is he going to be moving away from “The Hundred” and over to this? Don’t be surprised, and also don’t be surprised if all of this stuff finds a way to completely wreck Connor Roy’s wedding. This is the sort of thing that would happen to Connor, who doesn’t ever have consistent love and care in his life.

It’s odd, but despite all of Roman’s obvious pitfalls, we do think he’s a character with some potential still. We do think there’s a chance that he can come out of Succession in a reasonably good place.

Of course, how are Kendall and Shiv going to react to Roman’s latest behavior? We know that they are never short of opinions, now are they? We tend to think that this plan for them all to work together was doomed before it started.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now, including our look at what lies ahead

What did you think overall about the events of Succession season 4 episode 2?

Where do you think that Roman’s story is going to be as we move forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







