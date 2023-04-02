Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you are wondering more about the future of the crime procedural, we’ve got that within.

So where should we start off here? Well, there is no point dragging out some of the bad news here: You won’t be seeing the spin-off on the air tonight. Much like the remainder of the network’s regular Sunday programming, the series is off the air. As for the reason why, that’s tied mostly to the presence of the CMT Music Awards, which are going to occupy most of the normal timeslots. Without a doubt, this is frustrating, but it always tends to happen around this time of the year.

The thing that is even easier to be upset about with this show right now is rather simple: There are only a handful of episodes down the road until the show is off the air in general. The next one here is going to air in two weeks on April 16, and the plan is for the series finale to come about in May.

The biggest thing that we can hope for, at least right now, is that there are some opportunities to get a few more details on episode 16 over the next few days. The more that we have a chance to learn about the show’s future, the happier we are going to be.

What will the eventual series finale look like?

Just in case you haven’t seen a lot of details for that yet, we thought it would be beneficial to share the synopsis below:

The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Just prepare yourselves at this point — there’s going to be a lot of action for sure, but also dramatic moments all across the board.

