NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 17 return date at CBS

Following what transpired tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 17 return date? We know that this is the final season, so the only thing that we can really say at this point is that we are entering an emotional final stretch. We hope that you’re ready for what lies ahead here as we inch closer and closer to the finish line.

The first order of business here is sharing the bad news that per all indications that we’ve seen, we will be waiting until April 16 to see the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series back on the air. This will be the story that really sends you rocketing towards the endgame, and we’re sure that there will be a lot of nostalgia as we get closer and closer to that.

So what can we say about where things are likely to go here? We do think a big goal will be to present closure at least for a handful of different things. With Callen, for example, that means giving him and Anna the best wedding possible. Meanwhile, with Sam it may be finding peace and balance in his life. Deeks and Kensi are working out how to be the best parents that they can, and we’ve seen a lot of growth when it comes to Rountree and Fatima. Production has already wrapped for the series behind the scenes, so now we’re just waiting to see what everyone delivers.

Unfortunately, there isn’t too much info out there as of yet about season 14 episode 17, but we absolutely DO hope that this changes within the next week or two. After all, we want there to be the best buildup possible to the end of the show! That will make it land with an even bigger splash.

