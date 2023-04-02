Is The Way Home new tonight on the Hallmark Channel? After what you saw on this past installment of the show, it makes sense to want so much more! We’re inching closer to getting answers on Jacob, but we’ve also now realized just how far Kat was willing to go in order to find him.

Now, of course is where we have to share some of the less-than-awesome news: There is no installment of the series on the air tonight. The big Kat – 1800’s reveal with the witch is going to be the last big reveal we have for a good while. Now, we’ll just have to sit back and wait to figure out precisely what the future holds.

Here is the good news: The Way Home already have an official season 2 renewal. That’s not something that you have to worry about. Instead, the only thing you should concern yourself with, beyond what happens in the story, is when new episodes are going to premiere.

If there is a bit of advice we can hand down to everyone right now, it is rather simply this: Be patient. It is going to take time to get from point A to point B here. The earliest that we would anticipate the Chyler Leigh drama coming back is within the first few months of 2024. We do think that this is what Hallmark Channel will want, given the fact that this show typically likes to make annual events out of most of their stories.

Of course, we want more teases

How long will Kat spend in the past looking for answers on Jacob? How will her relationships play out in the present? There are so many things we are left to wonder here.

Of course, we are also curious to see how The Way Home does work to push the envelope further for what the Hallmark Channel is used to. This is already a place not known for things like time-travel, and that’s a big part of what makes it exciting.

What are you the most excited to see on The Way Home season 2?

Are you sad the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for even more updates down the road. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

