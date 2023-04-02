Men in Kilts season 2: New hope for Sam Heughan series?

If you are looking forward to seeing Men in Kilts season 2 on Starz down the road, let’s just say you are far from alone! The enthusiasm has been out there for over a year on this new season of the Sam Heughan – Graham McTavish road-trip show, which actually started filming before Outlander season 7 kicked off.

Well, the unfortunate thing to this point is that Starz has yet to reveal a premiere date for the next batch of new episodes set in New Zealand, even though we have learned already that Outlander season 7 is going to be coming out mid-June. So is there anything that we can share here to put your mind at ease a little bit? We tend to think so, and it has a good bit to do with, ironically, an April Fools’ joke.

If you head over to the official Starz Twitter account, you can see a fake poster they put together for Babies in Kilts, an upcoming show that is clearly meant to mock the original. This joke does not give away anything about Men in Kilts directly, but it does serve as a reminder that they are still thinking about the show. The network didn’t create joke-posters for the majority of their other shows.

Does this poster mean that new episodes are coming over the next few months? Not exactly, but we do still think that we are going to be able to see more at some point later this year. The fall makes the most sense, largely because this is when the flagship Outlander will be on hiatus and this would help to retain some Heughan fans on the service for a little while longer. We understand that the Lionsgate – Starz split has led to a number of shows being delayed, but we would be stunned if we were stuck waiting longer than this.

What we love about Men in Kilts the most is simply the spirit that it brings to the table. Sure, you learn a lot about Scottish history, but there is always good humor and a sense of adventure at the same exact time. It’s a product that you leave with a smile on your face.

