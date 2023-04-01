YOU season 5: When will filming begin for Netflix hit?

As so many of you know at this point, a YOU season 5 renewal has been officially ordered at Netflix — with a catch or two thrown in there. This is going to be the final season for the Penn Badgley series, so of course we are anticipating a bittersweet feeling as we approach these episodes coming out.

Of course, it is very-much worth noting that as of this writing, we would not expect them to start streaming anytime soon. The show was just picked up for more and beyond just that, we only recently learned of a showrunner swap.

The biggest question that is worth thinking about at this point is simply when production will begin, and how that will (of course) influence an eventual premiere date.

Given that it takes months to put a season together behind the scenes before the cast and crew will venture out on location, we would suggest, first and foremost, a certain measure of patience. You are not going to be seeing new episodes be filmed for at least the next several months. There is no official start date as of yet for production, but we would be pleasantly surprised if they kick off before the fall of this year. A lot of Netflix shows at this point have a 15-18 cycle from one season to the next, so even once filming begins, we are likely still a considerable amount of time away from the premiere. (Fingers crossed we get it in the summer or fall of next year.)

Will there be an announcement about the start of filming?

At the moment, we do tend to think so given that it makes perfect sense to announce something like that to get people excited. Given the way in which season 4 ended with Joe Goldberg back in America, we don’t tend to think you have to keep things under wraps in the early going. It is only after production starts that you need to be concerned about that…

When do you think we are going to get some substantial news all about YOU season 5 at Netflix?

