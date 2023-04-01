The Resident season 7: EP still unsure of renewal, cancellation

Now that we are into the month of April, of course it would be great to know what the future holds in regards to The Resident season 7. Is there any chance of it happening?

If you have been reading with any regularity as of late, then you already know some of our thoughts on this subject. To be rather blunt, we are fairly skeptical that the medical drama has much of a future, given that props / costumes have been put up for sale. Meanwhile, Fox has already renewed a number of other shows including Alert and Accused — yet, they haven’t handed over any news here at all.

The only sliver of hope that exists for now is that the show’s producers still have no received official word that the show is over. In a post on Twitter, here is what EP Amy Holden Jones had to say on the subject:

No official word yet [on the future]. But if it is over I will be forever proud. I’ve begun watching it all again from the beginning and yes, [The Resident] is, for me, everything…

Why would Fox potentially cancel the show?

It probably feels weird, given that The Resident does perform better than some other Fox shows and has a large global audience. In the end, it may all come down to money. Shows tend to get more expensive as they go along. Beyond just that, the network does not have studio ownership here behind the scenes. If it did, a renewal would probably be more likely, but having to pay without receiving as much of the profit isn’t as exciting of a proposition.

If Fox does cancel it, we do still wonder whether or not it could find a home elsewhere. We recognize that this may not be an easy thing to answer as of right now, but it remains very much on our mind.

Are you still hopeful at all that The Resident season 7 could be ordered at Fox or somewhere else?

