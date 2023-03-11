The Resident season 7: No official word on renewal, cancellation?

The past week or so has been painful for everyone out there hoping for more insight on The Resident season 7. After all, think about what we know at present!

While Fox has yet to comment on the official future of the medical drama, there are some worrisome signs, starting with a number of props/costumes being up for sale. Then, there were reports during the week that it was absolutely on borrowed time. If Fox is ending the show, why aren’t they announcing it? We wondered if they would make an announcement late Friday in the hopes of burying the news over the weekend, but that didn’t happen. The signs admittedly are not great, but is there still a tiny sliver of hope?

Here is what we can say at the moment: In a new post on Twitter late Thursday, executive producer Amy Holden Jones made it clear that she still had not received word from Fox on the future. Until that comes in, there is at least a chance for something more. Do we question the prop / costume sale if The Resident does come back? Sure, but there may be a method to the madness that we do not currently understand.

Technically, remember that Fox still has a couple of months to figure out if they want more of this show or not — and beyond that, we do still wonder if there would be other interested parties. This is a show with a large global following and a number of familiar cast members. Medical dramas in general tend to be pretty popular. Even if the season 6 finale tied up some loose ends, there could always be more stories to tell.

At the moment, our philosophy is pretty simple: Expect the worst, but still hope for the best.

