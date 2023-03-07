The Resident season 7 renewal unlikely, cancellation imminent?

While nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to the future of The Resident, there are some reasons to be concerned at present. After all, just think about the latest reports.

According to TVLine, the odds of there being more of the Matt Czuchry medical drama are quickly diminishing. While Fox has not confirmed anything as of yet, a source tells that aforementioned publication that it is “essentially done.”

This comment comes on the heels of a number of props and costumes for the show being listed for sale, but one of the executive producers noted in response that no one had told her anything about the long-term future as of yet.

If The Resident is officially over, this will absolutely be a hard pill to swallow. Just think about the show’s long-term success and popularity all over the world. We certainly think there are more stories left to tell, but ratings have declined over time and Fox doesn’t have full ownership of the series. As shows go on, they also become progressively more expensive.

While we would love to see the cast and crew find another life elsewhere, it is fairly hard to gauge right now what the odds of that would be. While occasionally we do see canceled shows land at another network or streaming services, it is something that is few and far between at the end of the day. In this case, we are at least fairly happy that the season 6 finale brought forward a certain amount of closure. Things could be so much worse, and we could have a cliffhanger that left us screaming at the TV.

Do you think we are going to get some news about The Resident being canceled in the near future?

Do you want to see a season 7 renewal happen somewhere else, in the event it gets canceled? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

