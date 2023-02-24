The Resident season 7 renewal: The big factors at Fox

If you are like us, then we imagine that you are out there wondering about The Resident season 7 and its renewal status. Why hasn’t it been announced as of yet?

We certainly wish that there was some great news to share here at the moment on the subject but unfortunately, we’re still waiting. Not only that, but we may be remaining in this state of suspended limbo for a really long time. It may not be something that we want, but it’s an inevitable byproduct of what is going on behind the scenes.

You see, Fox is looking at a number of factors when it comes to the future of the Matt Czuchry series, and the biggest one is actually rather simple: Money. They are going to figure out whether or not this show is altogether viable for them to keep around. It is important to remember here that they do not have full ownership of The Resident and that is a key factor in what they decide. Also, shows that are this far into their run tend to get a little bit expensive. They’ll look at the live ratings, but then also how the show performs on DVR and streaming. They’ll probably hear some ideas as to what the future of the series could be.

While we do worry that we are closing in on the final chapter of this story, we’re hopeful for at least another one or two seasons here. Why? It all comes down to what the show currently has on their roster elsewhere. Neither season 2 of Fantasy Island or Alert is setting the world on fire, and other than that, they really just have the 9-1-1 franchise going strong when it comes to scripted drama.

We think that at least for now, Fox needs The Resident, Let’s just hope that they agree.

