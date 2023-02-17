The Resident season 7 renewal: Why no news yet?

If you are hoping to see The Resident season 7 down the road on Fox, we certainly think that you are one of many out there! It’s our hope that some more news is going to surface here in the reasonably near future, but it’s also clear that the powers-that-be are taking their time.

So what does Fox have to gain from that? Well, let’s just say that there are a lot of factors that they are likely looking at right now.

One of the biggest ones, at least to us, is the performance of some of their other shows including Fantasy Island and then also Alert. These two are trying to find their footing on Monday night but for now, we wouldn’t say that either of them have been enormously successful. That probably does make Fox consider bringing The Resident back for more just as a solid utility player. It has a dedicated audience, and it is going to get viewers all over the world.

We already know what one of the big issues is with the show moving forward, largely in that Fox doesn’t own the show fully and doesn’t stand to make the same profits as they do a lot of their other programs. Still, we do tend to think that the benefits of bringing the show back outweigh the costs. Even though season 6 had a relatively wrapped-up ending, that doesn’t mean there is some absence of stories to tell. With plenty of time and good ideas, some more magic could happen.

Provided that The Resident does find a way to get some more episodes, we could see it as early as the fall — unfortunately, we could be waiting for months to get news one way or another.

