The Resident season 7: Show EP on renewal hopes, more

As we come out of last night’s big finale, we more than understand anyone clamoring for The Resident season 7. Why wouldn’t you? There are definitely more stories that could be told, though unfortunately, nothing has been decided as of yet.

Do we think it’s curious that the writers opted not to do a cliffhanger at the end of season 6? Sure, but that may be them not wanting to pull the rug out from any fans in the event that the show is, in fact, canceled. There could be an element of courtesy here, as strange as that may be to say.

In a new interview with TVLine following last night’s big installment, executive producer Amy Holden Jones made it clear that nothing has been decided yet on another season — but it does sound like she and the cast do want to keep things going! She also made it clear some of the stories that she’d like to explore in the event the series comes back:

I believe the fans want to see how Conrad and Billie build a life, and what challenges they face. And there’s an Indian wedding to look forward to. How will Bell and Kit deal with the mix of his being a patient and a doctor? I want to see more of him teaching and watch Kit fight the inevitable new battles in profit-driven medicine. She has family that may become a story, too. We want Jake to move to Atlanta with Greg and Sammie. And it’s time for Raptor to reignite his love life and work with Dr. Yamada and Conrad. I adore this new lead, played by Ian Anthony Dale [as Yamada], and want to give him complexities and see his relationship with Cade grow, or crash and burn. Andrew McCarthy has so much to give on every possible level. We’ve just gotten started with Dr. Ian Sullivan. And, of course, new interns would arrive! …

Just from reading that alone, you can sense there are a lot of big ideas bouncing around and now, we just have to wait and see if the opportunity is there to bring any of these stories to life. It goes without saying that we want them and hopefully, we will know by the time we get to the spring.

