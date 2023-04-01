The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 run time: What to expect

As so many of you know at the moment, The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 is coming to Disney+ in just a matter of days. So what can you expect here? What is the run time going to be?

If you have followed the Disney+ series over the years, then you know that there is a pretty high degree of variance with some of these installments. We’ve seen some that clock in at around 30 minutes, whereas others have gone as long as 50. Seeing some of the actual run times themselves can be a little bit deceptive, mostly due to the fact that the show often has 4-5 minutes of credits after each episode. (Nobody has long end credits quite like this streaming service.)

Well, thanks to SFF Gazette we do have a good sense of what to expect on Wednesday — to be specific, a story that runs just over 44 minutes, credits included. That puts it close to what the show had the week before.

As for what you can expect to see over the course of this episode, we would imagine that a good bit will revolve around the attempts to try and re-take Mandalore. This includes Bo-Katan working to be a unifier to multiple different sects of Mandalorians, which we know is not necessarily the easiest thing in the world to do.

Where is Moff Gideon?

That is the other big question that we’ve got at the moment. Given how fantastic an actor Giancarlo Esposito is, we more than anticipate that we are going to see him surface at some point. It is really going to be a matter of when and beyond that, how he interacts with some other characters.

While we’re talking about the future, can we also get a formal season 4 renewal soon? We know that it is coming, so we really just hope there is more news sooner rather than later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

