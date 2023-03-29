The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Bo-Katan, the uniter

As you prepare for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6, we advise you to brace yourselves for something even more epic. Even though the title of the show is a reference primarily to Din Djarin, this is the season of Bo-Katan as much as it is anyone.

The closing minutes of episode 5 made that all the more clear, as Katee Sackhoff’s character, sans helmet, was tasked with being the grand uniter. She has seen the mythosaur, and because of this, she could be the one to bring all of the different worlds. At this point, that is no easy task, but we are very-much excited to see just what this means. Will the various sects and factions be able to come back together and re-take Mandalore? At this point, we find ourselves mostly intrigued as to where this story is heading.

Of course, we learned at the end of this week’s episode, as well, that Moff Gideon is about to play a much larger role in the show down the road. After all, the character has been taken and within that, you must wonder who was wearing the Beskar armor. Was he truly sprung by a Mandalorian, or someone wanting to give off that impression? We tend to think the New Republic will have a far larger role to play in everything going on here, largely because of how much time we spent with them back in episode 3.

This is where we must give at least some kudos to Jon Favreau and the entire creative team for being able to create so much tension and high stakes in this particular environment. This show is fitting in a pretty particular space that it can’t alter the future of the timeline all that much. Luckily, Star Wars is a pretty darn expansive world, meaning there is plenty of room in here to explore and have a little bit of fun. We just have to hope that moving forward, there are a few more assorted surprises.

Oh, and of course battles. There have to be battles.

What do you think is coming on The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

