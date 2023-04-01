The Flash season 9 episode 8 promo: Is Cobalt Blue set to arrive?

There are some pretty fascinating things to think about entering The Flash season 9 episode 8, and all starts (to us) with Cobalt Blue.

After all, remember this: There have been rumors about this being the Big Bad of the final season for quite some time. Based on the new promo for “Partners in Time” that aired earlier this week, it also seems as though Barry and Iris are going to find themselves trapped, potentially in another sort of time loop. There is something potentially strange going on that they can’t quite control, but what is it? Given the blue motif that is even present in the preview, we are perhaps more curious than we would have been otherwise.

Regardless of if we see Cobalt Blue in episode 8 or not, one thing feels clear from our vantage point right now: The Flash as a show needs to start getting the ball rolling when it comes to their long-term story. One of the biggest disappointments about season 9 so far is that it’s had a real lack of cohesion. The Red Death arc was great despite being fairly short and since that point, the story has spun its wheels a little bit. We’d rather have a longer final arc, one where we get to see some real stakes and something that is a little more continuous. We’re sure that we’ll get a good string of stories around the finale, but why do we have to wait that long?

If there is one theory that is worth noting, it is that the Big Bad surfaces at the end of this episode and after that, we see him more prominently in the final stretch of the story.

Remember this…

There’s going to be a hiatus after “Partners in Time” that lasts for a few weeks. That could interrupt whatever momentum was built here, but let’s be honest for a moment: The CW wants to have the series finale on the air here right in the thick of May sweeps. This is the way to ensure that happens.

