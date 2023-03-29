The Flash season 9 episode 8 spoilers: Set for ‘Partners in Time’?

As you prepare for The Flash season 9 episode 8 on The CW next week, are we going to see things move a little bit further along with the main story? We certainly hope so!

After all, there are a number of different things to consider as we move forward here, starting with a huge threat that is absolutely lurking underneath the surface. We have to keep our eyes and ears out for anything and everything, so be prepared for that — plus also a few new surprises along the way. This is an episode that could be nostalgic, and also lead up to some other big things along the way.

Below, you can check out the full The Flash season 9 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

STUCK IN THE PAST, RACING TO THE FUTURE – A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality. Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton) which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer. Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash. The episode was written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman (#908). Original airdate 4/5/2023.

In general, there are a few different things to keep in mind here moving into the end of the season, including the arrival of people like Oliver Queen and John Diggle. The biggest thing we are worried about, meanwhile, is rather simple: Is there enough time to tell the story that is left? We wish that the final season had been something in the 15-18 episode range, mostly because of the fact that it would’ve brought the show closer to what we’d seen so far.

