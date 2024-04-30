Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 9: Last before finale

As you prepare to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 9 on Fox next week, are the stakes higher than ever?

Well, at the very least, let’s just say that there are a number of different things to talk through! First and foremost, let’s not here that the next episode, titled “Paul Miller,” is the penultimate one of the season. It may not directly connect to the finale, but the stakes are a little bit raised based on that and that alone.

Also, we should go ahead and note that this is one of the stranger cases the MPU has seen all season. Personally, we do find these the most entertaining, largely because you’re forcing the team to find something logical in a place where such an explanation may not exist.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 9 synopsis:

The MPU is on the case when a young boy claims his father was abducted by aliens as they were stargazing at a remote campsite; Jason and Nikki enlist Mike’s help in getting access to Braun’s computer files; Kemi and Helen partner up and venture out into the field in the all-new “Paul Miller” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, May 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-209) (TV-14 L, V)

Are we gearing up for the series finale?

That remains to be seen but for now, it does feel like there is a reasonable chance at it. Just remember for a moment that Fox does have a lower threshold for success than some of its broadcast competitors, and this could certainly help the show out. Another thing that easily does? Well, the simple fact that they have to renew something in their scripted lineup and they don’t have a ton of options.

What do you most want to see moving into Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 9 over at Fox?

How do you think that this particular story is going to conclude? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back — there are a lot of other great updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







