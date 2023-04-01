Magnum PI season 5: Is a short hiatus ahead?

Over the course of the past couple of months, we’ve had a chance to see a solid run of Magnum PI season 5 episodes on NBC. It’s been rather nice to get into all of these, and not see some sort of hiatus along the way.

However, we’ve also been well-aware for a while that breaks in the action are inevitable, and that is even the case for a show with a shortened ten-episode run before a larger break in the summer.

This weekend on the network, you are going to have a chance to see a new episode on the way titled “Dark Skies.” This is one that will be stuffed full of drama, and also will set the stage for more of the Captain Greene saga down the road. Our hope, at least for now, is that the arc is going to be tied together by the end of episode 10. This would, after all, pave the way for something else big in the second part of the season.

Following this episode, though, we do have to report that there is going to be a tiny break in the action. The show will be off for one week, and then return on April 16 with “Out of Sight, Out of Mind.” Following that, you’ll get the final episode for the hiatus on April 23.

Why the small break in here?

Well, it really just seems like they want to have more episodes at least a little bit closer to May sweeps. There’s not any other defined reason for the pause in here.

While we know that nobody loves taking a week off, here’s the silver lining: It may give some more casual viewers a chance to catch up on Peacock before the remaining episodes this spring. We’d love to see those installments make a pretty big splash; after all, won’t it set the stage for a possible season 6 down the road? We’re crossing our fingers for that…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including other details on this weekend’s episode

What do you want to see on Magnum PI season 5 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming, and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







