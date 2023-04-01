Ted Lasso season 3: Who plays Zava? The man speaks out

At this point, there is no question that Zava is going to be a major player over the course of Ted Lasso season 3. How can he not? He is the latest addition to AFC Richmond, but he is far from your typical footballer.

Instead, the best way that you can describe this guy is that he is a god among men. People on the team worship him, and basically follow his lead at every turn. He also scores the bulk of the goals. It is easy to say that he will carry Richmond to the Premier League title but for now, it all feels a little bit too easy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So what does the man behind the role have to say about this part? Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, here is what Maximilian Osinski had to say about the dimensions that there are to this legendary athlete:

I love that they gave Zava that chance to show different colors and why he’s so beloved. Learning about these guys, they present themselves to the media differently than they do in the locker room; their teammates respect them so much. So I was really happy that it wasn’t just a one-note cocky diva. The question mark about him is you don’t know if he’s going to kiss you or kick you in the balls.

That unpredictability could be a big driving force for the man moving forward, and we tend to think the big question to wonder is this: What happens if Jamie Tartt becomes a true equal to him? It seems as though Roy Kent is going to work on training him, and this could enable him to unlock the next big phase in his career. Wouldn’t it be fun if Jamie ends up having a better arc on this show than almost anyone?

Related – Go ahead and get some other news regarding Ted Lasso, including a few more details on what’s next

What do you think we are going to see from Zava moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







