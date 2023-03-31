Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Big Week’ run time

Next week on Apple TV+ we will have a chance to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 — isn’t that a cause for great excitement already?

Well, there are a few different things that are well-worth getting into here, but let’s start a little bit about the total run time. “Big Week” is going to continue the trend of having longer episodes, but is it for the best? There are a lot of things that are excellent about the show still, but we would argue that a few bits are occasionally stretched out too long for their own good. The story, however, certainly merits being longer than thirty minutes. Just think about how many characters there are to attend to every single week!

Thanks to Apple TV+, we do now know that this episode will run for 49 minutes — the longest of the season.

Why the long run time?

Well, we do tend to think that there are some reasons for it here specifically. One of the main focuses of “Big Week” will be a showdown between AFC Richmond and West Ham, a team run by Nate Shelley. Since getting Zava on board, there is no denying that the club is pretty dominant all across the board. However, will that really last? Roy is training Jamie Tartt in secret, and that could lead to friction if someone appears to be as good as Zava out on the pitch. (We’ll have another video next week to discuss that, rest assured!)

Beyond just West Ham, remember that Ted is tackling a lot emotionally right now, whereas Trent Crimm could have a conversation with Colin about what he saw. We don’t think that he would do something as reprehensible as outing him; instead, we imagine that he would present him with an open forum to tell his story. That is, if that is something that Colin wishes to do at this time.

