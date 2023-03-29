Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: Will Rebecca be a mom?

As we get ourselves prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, why not have a discussion about Rebecca’s future? After all, we do think there is room to explore a lot of different scenarios coming up after that time with the psychic.

Is she going to be a mother? It is clear that the conversation got to her, and the reason why has a great deal to do with her desire to have a family. She doesn’t want to get her hopes up, and she got angry at even the slightest idea that something like this could happen.

Let’s make one thing clear: We don’t necessarily think that Rebecca is going to suddenly be gifted a family by some supernatural power. Instead, what we think the green matchbook represents at this point is a sliver of hope — which is ironic, given that “it’s the hope that kills you” is such an iconic phrase within the show. Rebecca could be working around that and because of this new-found hope, she could find what she wants.

Note that the psychic never said that she would be married or with someone — just that she’d have a family and be a mother. We tend to think there are a lot of ways that could happen but if she makes that a goal moving forward, there is a great chance that we could see it. Over the course of the rest of the season, we do imagine this being one of the big things we’re building towards.

Also, isn’t it going to be nice to have her pursuing something that is independent of Rupert? At this point, we tend to think so at least. We’ll just have to see where things play out over the course of the coming weeks.

What do you think we’re going to see happen with Rebecca moving in to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4?

