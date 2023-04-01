Party Down season 4 spoilers: Will Lizzy Caplan return?

While there may not be an official Party Down season 4 renewal on Starz at the moment, we can’t help but cross our fingers and hope for it! The season 3 finale left the door open for that; not only that, but there’s a chance that we could see a larger role for Lizzy Caplan down the road.

First and foremost here, we should note that Caplan wanted to have a substantial role on the show, but scheduling got in the way of it. She was working on another project in New York and ultimately, the only way she was able to return at all this season is because they were able to film a scene with a limited crew on the other side of the country.

Know that putting together another season of a show like this is complicated, especially since Adam Scott also is a really busy guy. However, it does feel like if Starz does want more, the producers are committed to trying to make this work. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what executive producer Rob Thomas had to say:

“This was the first season where it didn’t feel like the show was released into a vacuum … Starz will determine whether they want another season. I feel confident if they want another season, that we will be able to figure out some way to make it happen and we will figure out a time when Lizzy can join us on that.”

Because Party Down was a short six-episode revival and the cast does have so many other things that they are actively working on, we don’t think there is necessarily going to be a rush for more to be made down the road. We hope that it happens but at the end of the day, a good bit of patience may be required. If the viewership is good enough, Starz can order more and from there, the different work of wrangling the cast begins.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Party Down and the future

Do you want to see more of Lizzy Caplan in a Party Down season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







