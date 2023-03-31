Party Down season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the big finale tonight on Starz, is there any hope for a Party Down season 4 at some point down the road?

We probably don’t have to tell you that the demand for more of this show is 100% here, and for a pretty good reason. For starters, remember the fact that the show has an enormous fan following, and that is one of the reasons why the show was brought back after so many years in the first place. While it did not have every original cast member, there were a ton of familiar faces and a lot of comedy.

In various interviews over time, we’ve heard that there is at least some interest in keeping the show going, but there are also obstacles. Party Down is not an every-year show at this point. You need to have the cast (or at least most of them) all available at the same time, and that is not a particularly easy thing to do. Instead, it is a scheduling nightmare; it is probably one of the reasons why we only had six episodes of the third season in the first place. Adam Scott alone has Severance plus some movie roles!

Viewership of Party Down season 3 will obviously go a long way towards a season 4; it will at least facilitate some discussions as time goes on. We do tend to think that patience is going to be key here to managing the really long break.

The ideal situation for a show like this would be that it could become somewhat akin to Curb Your Enthusiasm, another series that could last for however long the talent wants it to. Starz has yet to signal such a relationship is possible here, but we’re holding out hope.

Let’s face it — so long as there are ridiculous parties out there in the world, there is always going to be room for more Party Down. Honestly, we couldn’t be happier about that very thing.

