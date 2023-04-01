Fire Country season 1 episode 17: Who was the arsonist?

Tonight on Fire Country season 1 episode 17, we finally got an answer to a question we’ve been wondering for weeks: Who was the arsonist? Well, we’re not surprised that it wasn’t Jake.

As it turns out, it really was someone right under most of the team’s nose. Instead, it was Collin O’Reilly who was really behind a lot of it but, as it turns out, this wasn’t even his real name. Collin is actually Alex, and that is one of many things that we learned over the course of the hour here. We had some things answered but, of course, there are still some other questions worth wondering.

Take, for example, the true nature of Jake’s past and everything that needs to be explored with that in mind. We did learn that he set a fire when he was a kid, but there was a specific reason why. He’d just found out that his father was having a baby with another woman, and he was terrified that he would be abandoned. That fire was a cry for help.

The good news is that with Collin exposed, the community can start to become a little bit safer. However, there are still some other issues that could be ahead for everyone on the team. After all, remember for a moment that Jake feels abandoned by everyone, who were so quick to judge and label him. Bode has his back, but what about everyone else?

The one thing that is clear

There are a lot of struggles to come for just about everyone on the team, and we tend to think that this is going to be a road in progress that everyone needs to get to the other side of. It is going to take some time…

What did you think about the big arsonist reveal over the course of Fire Country season 1 episode 17?

