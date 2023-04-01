Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that there’s a chance for some great stuff coming down the road this month. However, does that actually mean we’re going to be getting more tonight?

We know it’s been a pretty long wait to get to this point thanks to some recent hiatuses, but here is where we’ve got some good news! There is going to be a new installment of the late-night show in just a handful of hours, and there is going to be a lot of potentially-fun stuff happening throughout. After all, you are going to have a chance here to see none other than Quinta Brunson as the host!

If you aren’t super-familiar with Brunson’s work, we are talking here about the creator and star of Abbott Elementary, and someone who is going to be able to bring a lot from both a creative and performance standpoint to the show. It’s pretty remarkable that she’s getting a chance to even host Saturday Night Live in the first place, given that her schedule does not actually allow for all that much in the way of free time. Yet, we’re sure that she’s going to bring a lot of really fun ideas to the table and who knows? She could even spoof herself at some point!

Just in case you are wondering about some future installments, we can give you a little bit more news on that as well:

April 8 – Here is where you are going to see the legend Molly Shannon take to the stage in order to perform. This is someone who is a well-known alumni and we’re sure that she will bring a lot of classic sketches to the table.

April 15 – This is where you are going to be seeing Ana de Armas make her debut at studio 8H. She’s starred in a ton of big-budget movies as of late and is a recent Oscar nominee for Blonde.

