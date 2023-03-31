Virgin River season 5: Any cliffhanger expectations?

On paper, of course it may feel early to be discussing a Virgin River season 5 cliffhanger — we don’t even know much about the season yet!

With that being said, though, we certainly do think the folks at Netflix have a good sense of what the overall arc of the story is, just like the post-production team is certainly getting everything together. Filming for the latest season wrapped last November; behind the scenes, most of the key players involved know exactly what we’re getting. The big struggle we’re facing at this point comes down to when they will share that info with us!

If you have been reading for a good while now, then you know that we’ve already made as many specific predictions as we can. Unless there is some big world-altering surprise announced down the road, we tend to think that the show is going to be back when we get around to July. That means that a formal announcement won’t probably be made until either late April or early May.

Will we learn about a potential cliffhanger before the premiere airs? It’s possible! If nothing else, there is a good chance that someone involved with the show will start to paint a picture as to what the story could look like, let alone how it could set up for more.

Entering this season, we do at least have a partial foundation built off of a few individual teases, whether it be Charmaine’s big lie or the potential wedding for Mel and Jack. We don’t think that any of these is an absolute jaw-dropper, mostly because we always suspected that something with Charmaine and Jack wasn’t quite what it seemed.

If we had to make a bold prediction right now, it’s that there will be an even more shocking end to season 5. That’s a great way to dare Netflix to order more episodes, since there are no more officially coming our way. That’s a slight change from the end of season 4, as the fifth season was already ordered.

Our advice to you

Prepare for anything! Since Virgin River is at its core a big, relationship based drama, they will want to keep you on the edge of your seat. A cliffhanger is a great way to do that.

Do you think that Virgin River season 5 is going to end with some sort of enormous cliffhanger?

Do you think that Virgin River season 5 is going to end with some sort of enormous cliffhanger?

