Power Book IV: Force season 2: New Ghost crossover hopes?

At some point, we can assume that Starz is promoting Power Book IV: Force season 2 … right? That has to eventually happen?

Well, at this point we’re all in a realm of mystery when it comes to figuring out when the show is going to be coming back. The network isn’t saying much and so long as that remains the case, we all just have to throw our hands up in the air.

What we do think is a pretty worthwhile conversation right now ties to what’s happening over on Power Book II: Ghost, and how we could be subtly setting the stage for at least some sort of larger crossover between these two shows.

If you remember at the end of Power Book IV: Force season 1, there were cameos from Jenny Sullivan and Blanca Rodriguez, two characters who are major players within the world of Ghost at the moment. We know that there’s a RICO investigation going on right now, and the goal of this seems to be clearly finding a way to trap Tariq once and for all. However, given the groups that are also in Chicago, could there be some extensions that show up in New York? Is it possible that Noma could have dealings in both places?

We can’t just ignore the Jenny / Blanca cameos at the end of the Joseph Sikora series and think that they’re nothing; there is going to be some sort of larger threat coming to the Windy City. This could allow for these two worlds to blend together a little bit more, even if we’re not anticipating some sort of major crossover between the two shows in the near future.

If that happens…

It probably isn’t going to end up that well for Tariq, Brayden, or some other characters, right? Just remember how dangerous Tommy is, and how much more experience he’s got running the game than any of them.

It goes without saying, but we’d obviously love to have some sort of crossover over the next year but if it’s happening, why doesn’t Starz promote it? The only feasible answer is that for now, they think that it is better off as a surprise.

