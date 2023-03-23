Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date delayed by Starz?

Is the future of a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date at Starz more uncertain (and frustrating) than ever? Well, let’s just say there’s a good bit to get into on that particular subject today.

So where do we begin? Well, the most spot is mentioning simply that earlier today, it was confirmed that Outlander season 7 is going to be premiering in the middle of June. On paper, it’s easy to say that there’s no direct correlation between this and the Joseph Sikora series. However, this is where things get complicated: The Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan drama is coming back earlier than expected, and that means one less timeslot for Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast.

There’s another thing that we’ve also caught a vibe on the past few weeks, and that is the general frustration and uncertainty among everyone on Power Book IV: Force when it comes to the show’s return to Starz. It did look for a while that it would be back in May, and we’ve certainly tried to be optimistic about that for a while. However, things began to become a little bit more strange last week when there was no date announced before Power Book II: Ghost premiered. Now, we’ve got Outlander — is Starz now done announcing shows that are coming back before mid-June?

We should note that nothing is still confirmed when it comes to the Tommy Egan spin-off’s future, and it is still possible it comes back in mid-to-late May / early June. However, there are certainly more question marks around the future than before, and it’s all the more agonizing given that this show has been done filming for months on end. Why keep people in the dark, especially those who work on the show?

Ultimately, there are reasons for shows launching when they are, and we know that Starz in general is having some real programming issues this year thanks to the separation with Lionsgate. Yet, we don’t think any Power fan cares about any of that. They just want their show back and understandably so.

