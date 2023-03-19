Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2 promo: Tariq levels up

Are you ready to check out Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2 on Starz in a handful of days? Let’s just say there’s a lot to be excited about here.

First and foremost, we have to put things in the lens of Tariq St. Patrick first and foremost, as we are talking here about a guy who has already experienced a ton of change in his life. Now, he’s going to have to do that all over again, as Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is facing a near-impossible struggle. He’s got a TON of product from Noma that he has to sell in a super-short period of time. If that doesn’t happen, there’s a risk that he, Effie, and Brayden are all going to find themselves dead at the end of the day.

So how is he going to be able to pull that off? Let’s just say that it is not as simple as just going around Stansfield and dishing out small doses of product. Leveling up is one of the huge themes of this season, and you will see that with Tariq as he works to get himself more immersed in the world of Wall Street thanks to Brayden. He may be able to provide more of the clientele and in some ways, it seems like the perfect venue thanks to all the drug scandals that have been in the financial world for a rather long time now. We just hope that as time goes on, there’s a chance to see more of how this new system is going to work. A big part of what’s fun here is tied to the procedure as much as it is anything else.

Also, remember that Tariq and his friends don’t exactly have a lot of time to figure this out — they only have thirty days and in the midst of this, the police and/or prosecutors could be breathing down their necks. There is a ton to think about in the aftermath of Lauren being alive — all of a sudden, there is a card that Jenny can play that nobody knows all that much about.

So yeah, things are going to get super-messy, and we’re not sure that anyone is going to be altogether prepared for it.

Related – Learn more about Power Book II: Ghost and the threat that Noma brings to the table

Where do you think we’re going to see events go moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







