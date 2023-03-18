Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2: The threat of Noma

As we get ourselves prepared for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2 on Starz next week, why not discuss a new adversary?

To be specific here, we are talking about someone in Noma who seems to easily be stepping into the shoes of Mecca and then some. As it turns out, she was effectively his boss, and now Tariq, Brayden, and Effie are tasked with the near-impossible job of having to move all of his product. They are just three people with a fraction of the experience that he had, and they only have a month to make it happen.

Is Noma intimidating? Absolutely, especially since it is clearly established that this is not someone who travels alone. She is always going to have someone around her to make her continuously dangerous, and we’ve seen how hard she is willing to go to ensure that she gets what she wants. She’s a notable villain, that much is for sure.

In episode 2, we are prepared to see the Tariq trio (should we call them that?) do everything within their power to start off their new operation, but we recognize fully that there is no guarantee that any of their plans are going to work. It’s hard to have any assurances when you consider that Stansfield is too dangerous and risky for them now. They are going to shift the base of operation over to Wall Street, which on paper makes a good bit of sense given that there are so many reckless people there with money. Yet, getting a foot in the door may not be all that easy, even with Brayden a more active part of it now.

No matter what they do, Noma is going to be lurking, and we tend to think that this is going to be the case for most of this season. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

