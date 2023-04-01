Succession season 4 episode 2: Kieran Culkin on Roman story

Tomorrow night on HBO, we are going to have a fantastic opportunity to see Succession season 4 episode 2 arrive. So what sort of great story will come along with that? It’s clear that there are going to be some twists and turns, but also a lot of frustration amidst the Roy family at large.

After all, just think for a moment about where Roman, Shiv, and Kendall find themselves. They have completed the Pierce acquisition, but in doing so shelled out far more money than the company was probably worth moving forward now, they find themselves in a spot where Logan will be after them, and that’s not something that Roman in particular wanted. Why is that? Well, in his mind it was better for them to find their own way to the future, and not so much one that was only going to pave the way for more problems.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Kieran Culkin had the following to say about why his character was hesitant to go forward with the Pierce deal, and the problems that could be coming up as a result:

“We did this already and we lost instantly. We were good, we were strong, and we lost like that. So let’s just not do that again … [Completing this deal means] that means going head-to-head with dad again, which is historically very bad for us.”

Our hope here is most that at some point before Succession is over, we see either Roman or one of the other Roys realize that there is value to be had in doing somewhat their own thing, even if it does exist as a part of a larger company. Chasing their dad’s legacy never seems to make any of them all that happy, but then again, happiness was never anything stipulated or guaranteed here from the start.

Instead, we’re prepared in advance here to check out some sort of tragedy, no matter what it ends up being — remember, there are other tragedies that can happen beyond just death.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Succession, including other details all about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 2?

What do you think Connor’s story is going to look like? Share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







