Succession season 4 episode 2: Jeremy Strong offers huge tease

As we get ourselves set for Succession season 4 episode 2 over on HBO this weekend, things are going to get intense — and devastating. That could be especially the case for one Kendall Roy, given that things could be going from bad to worse for this character as the story proceeds.

So what is there to be excited about … or nervous about, depending on your perspective? Let’s turn things over to Jeremy Strong, who obviously knows Kendall more than anyone. (Some of the stories about his methods have generated ALL sorts of headlines.)

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Jeremy had to say about this season being the end, and also what we will be seeing for his character and others down the road:

I had always known Jesse was thinking about [season 4 being the end], and to be completely honest, I advocated for it to be the end of this character’s arc. I feel the arc has run its course, in the best way, in an almost historical way in terms of modern drama. I feel I’ve gotten to play one of the great modern antiheroes. But in an arc, you can only have so much catharsis and so much tragedy. (Pauses.) Although, just when I thought I couldn’t go any lower, enter season four. But it’s staggering to me, the achievement of Jesse and the writers, just the way they’ve continued to raise the stakes and write double black diamond level material for us to go through. But I was ready to be done.

We can’t say that we’re shocked about anything that Jeremy is saying here, mostly because it has to be almost impossible to live in this guy’s skin for such a long period of time. We are worried that Kendall is going to die and if not that, something else quite terrible could happen moving forward. In the end, we have to be ready for everything, and we’ll be here to discuss episode 2 in video form this weekend.

We’re not ready for this show to end — we’ll be missing it dearly.

What do you think we’re going to see from Kendall moving into Succession season 4 episode 2 on HBO?

