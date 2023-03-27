Succession season 4 episode 2: Is something epic for Greg ahead?

Just in case you weren’t aware of it already, Succession season 4 episode 2 is poised to arrive on HBO this coming weekend — and things are going to be huge. If you did not think that Logan Roy was on the warpath before, we certainly think that he will be now. Just think about what we’ve had a chance to see with his kids and the Pierce deal!

One of the people who will be at the center of the action moving forward is none other than Greg, who is not even remotely competent for the role that he has. He’s got more power as a part of Logan’s team, and we do tend to believe that he’s going to exercise that in whatever way that he can.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Nicholas Braun himself had a few different things to say about Greg, including what the path ahead is going to be for him:

Season four is big for Greg, I would say in that department. Greg is tested and Greg puts himself forward as a different kind of guy at times this season and he’s more bold than we’ve ever seen him, and strategic. I mean, he’s always been a guy who’s tried to play whatever sides are available to him and he really leans into that this season.

Does this mean that he will be Team Logan forever? Far from it. Instead, he’s on the team of whoever will make him feel special. The biggest skill that he has is being associated with other people, and as crazy as that may seem, it can be valuable in the right setting. We’ll just have to see if there is another interesting way for him to stand out through this moving forward.

Where do you think the story is going to go for Greg (and others) heading into Succession season 4 episode 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

