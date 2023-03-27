Succession season 4 episode 2 spoilers: The rehearsal dinner

As we get ourselves prepared for Succession season 4 episode 2 on HBO next week, we certainly know this: It is going to be chaos. To be specific, glorious chaos. The title here is “Rehearsal,” which is a clear reference to Connor Roy’s rehearsal dinner. In case you needed an update, he and Willa are going to be getting married … but we can’t say that she is altogether excited about it.

Want evidence? Just look at how she reacted to the proposal in the first place, or some other other insight we’ve got about the story moving forward.

To get a few more details now all about what the story ahead could be, go ahead and check out the full Succession season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan’s playbook, she, Kendall, and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy’s aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom… and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry. Later, Connor tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa goes AWOL.

Across the board, everyone within this show is going to be making moves with their own self-interest at heart … or at the very least, what they think is most conducive to their self-interest. The reality here remains that a lot of people will not get what they want; meanwhile, Logan will keep thumping his chest as he continues to believe that he is almost always going to make it out in the end okay. Why would he think this? Well, that’s not all that hard to figure out — just look at his history so far!

There are only ten episodes within this final season, so we are going to cherish every single moment we get along the way.

