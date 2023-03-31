SWAT season 6 episode 18 spoilers: Hondo’s mom returns

As we get ourselves prepared to see SWAT season 6 episode 18 on CBS next week, there’s a lot to be excited for! Obviously, it goes without saying that there’s another action-packed story on the way, but then you can also add to it an appearance from Hondo’s mother.

What more is there to say at the moment here? Well, the title for the hour is “Genesis” and below, you can get a better sense as to what lies ahead:

“Genesis” – When an armored truck heist ends in bloodshed, the team races to track down priceless jewels before more lives are lost. Also, Hondo’s mother, Charice (guest star Debbie Allen), visits, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re always going to be thrilled to get Debbie Allen on this show again, mostly because she’s a pretty busy lady much of the time! Even if her appearances over on Grey’s Anatomy are sporadic, she does work as an executive producer and also frequent director of various episodes. Given all of the changes in Hondo’s life recently, it makes some sense that he get some wisdom from him mom — and we get some great moments at the same time.

So what comes up after this?

Don’t be surprised if there is another hiatus, mostly because the show does need to save a lot of its bigger stories for a little bit later on down the road. We know that the plan is for the finale to air in May, and we hope to get some more information about that in due time.

Also, it’s worth noting that we are hoping to get some sort of insight on a season 7 renewal over the next week or two, especially since Blue Bloods did just get an order themselves.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

