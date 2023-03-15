SWAT season 6 to get two-part finale; season 7 hopes

If you are a little curious in advance to learn when SWAT season 6 is going to wrap up over at CBS, we have more news within! Of course, we wish that it would also give you a slightly better sense of season 7.

For the time being, though, here is what you can tell you — thanks to a new press release, it has been confirmed that on Friday, May 19, the second half of the two-part finale event is going to arrive. That’s a pretty clear indicator that the producers are looking to make this a really epic end to this season, though it is fair to still ask some other questions here, as well.

Take, for example, whether or not season 6 is also going to be the end of the series. At the moment, the network has not confirmed that we’re going to get a season 7 or not. We’re still hopeful, but we have come to learn over time to not take anything for granted within the world of TV. We’re going to have to wait and see what the future holds here, and that could take a certain stretch of time depending on negotiations between CBS and the studio in Sony.

For now, we’re certainly optimistic that this won’t be the series finale, and we do think in general that CBS would be silly to change up their Friday-night lineup at all. Just consider for a moment how much success they’ve had already with these shows; SWAT in particular has already performed better on Fridays than it has at any other time of the week. Why would you want to get rid of it at this point? We don’t see it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

