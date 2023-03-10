SWAT season 6 episode 17 return date hopes on CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, why wouldn’t you want a SWAT season 6 episode 17 return date at CBS? There is so much good stuff still to come!

Unfortunately, we know already that we are going to be waiting a good while for some of it. There is no new episode announced for next week and truthfully, you have to brace yourselves for the ever-present tradition that is the NCAA Tournament hiatus. We are going to see not only the Shemar Moore series, but the rest of the Friday-night lineup off the air until we get around to Friday, March 31 at the earliest. That is a long time to wait!

Is there a silver lining to this? If there is, we would argue that it allows SWAT the opportunity to have more consecutive episodes leading up to the finale, which could be good from a momentum standpoint. If we’ve learned one thing through watching this show over the years, it is that some of its later episodes in the season are often action-packed and extremely meaningful. Few shows out there encapsulate the full lives of their characters like this one, especially in this particular drama.

Of course, we’re also hoping that over the course of this hiatus, we are also going to have a chance to hear something more on a SWAT season 7 renewal. We know that there have been talks underway on it for a while, so we just hope that CBS and study Sony TV strike a deal before we get too deep into April. Just knowing that more episodes are ahead is a nice comfort, and there is a great case to be made here when you consider the ratings stability and the star-power that Moore provides as a lead. He’s not a devoted following, and it does not seem like there are any shortage of stories to tell.

Fingers crossed that by at least this time next week, we know a little something more on what lies ahead…

