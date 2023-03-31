Succession season 4 episode 2: A Connor Roy wedding disaster

We know that Succession season 4 episode 2 is coming to HBO this weekend and of course, there’s a lot to be excited about! With that being said, there is also one character who may not be feeling any of that excitement by the end of the hour. That character is none other than Connor Roy.

If you are curious as to what is going on here, it is tied a lot to his upcoming nuptials to Willa. In the premiere, he talked at length about needing to make the entire ceremony as big a spectacle as possible, one that includes “jetpacks” and possibly the Statue of Liberty. This is a man set to be annihilated in the Presidential election, and he is looking for anything to serve as a spark.

Now, we know that Connor is almost certainly not going to be President, and don’t be altogether shocked if he does not end up being married, either. Willa going AWOL around the time of the rehearsal dinner seems to be a big part of the story coming up; at the end of the day, she may decide that she doesn’t want every aspect of her life to be a circus. Especially this.

We do think that Connor himself may do plenty of things to ensure that this wedding ends up being an utter catastrophe, but we also don’t want to sit here and toss the entirety of the blame on him, either. After all, there are some other things to consider, as well. If the rest of the Roy family is around leading up to the wedding, they’re going to cause their own fair share of problems. That just feels inevitable based on everything that we have seen from them over time. How can we expect anything less from these people at this point?

So in the end, brace yourself for another big Connor story on Sunday — and possibly one of the saddest ones yet.

What do you most want to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 2?

What do you think Connor’s story is going to look like? Share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

