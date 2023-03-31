Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2: Jackie and the dinner table

We suppose that it should note come as much of a surprise, but Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 continued to progress the story rather quickly.

To be specific, we are talking here all about what happened with most of the team sitting around the dinner table, having their most substantial meal that they have in some time: Jackie. Yes, it’s only episode 2 of the season and the show is going here immediately.

Why make the transition at this point? Well, we tend to think that a lot of it is tied simply to how things will probably get even crazier from here on out. Eating each other is only one piece of the puzzle, but it was an interesting visual presentation to see quite how they decided to do that. We saw the Yellowjackets’ dinner in real life juxtaposed with something that was far more fancy and decadent, creating a metaphor for how it probably felt for them to have legitimate food. That’s probably why they feasted in the way that they did — also, watching them devour an actual person in that way probably would have been too graphic, even for premium cable.

Things are evolving pretty fast in this timeline, and for a number of different reasons. The time jump at the start of the season accelerated everyone’s emotional state, and then the death of Jackie created another layer of trauma.

The hope is that we’re going to be seeing the Yellowjackets move into spring by the end of season 2, but that doesn’t mean that things are going to be THAT much better. At that point, we could be going full ritualistic with Lottie a.k.a. the apparent Antler Queen in this world.

