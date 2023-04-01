Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Smoke & Mirrors’

Are you ready to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 on CBS next week? This is a new installment coming up titled “Smoke & Mirrors.” There is going to be drama, a few interesting pairings, and also a big story for at least one person within Frank’s inner circle.

Want to get a few more specifics now on the future? Then go ahead and check out the full season 13 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Smoke & Mirrors” – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny’s criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It looks as though this episode will be the last one before another hiatus; when the show comes back after that, though, we’ll likely be in the home stretch of the season.

The good news, at least for right now, is that we know there is a season 14 coming. That’s at least something that you don’t have to worry about! This show is largely procedural in nature, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are at least a few stories set up for the end of the season. These could offer up more insight on Erin’s future and a number of other topics. (Of course, her dealing with online attacks regarding her boss should be interesting, mostly because they’ve had such a checkered history in the first place.)

For now, let’s just hope that there are some fantastic stories told next week.

