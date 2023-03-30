Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 video: Frank & Baker debate!

Tomorrow night on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16, and a complicated debate for Frank.

Often with this show and Tom Selleck’s character, we saw a lot of situations where has to navigate legal issues — but that is not exactly what is going on here. A cop named Carly Gilson is generating a lot of conversation, but it is not for what she does in uniform. Instead, it’s what she is doing when she is wearing nothing at all.

In some sneak peeks for this episode titled “The Naked Truth,” Frank must figure out what to do when some racy photos of the cop are posted online — they are tastefully done and seemingly taken on her own accord, but do they serve as a distraction? Frank and Baker get into a debate and in the end, Baker has a humorous take on it. While at first she wondered if this could cause some complicated PR drama for the NYPD, she also admitted that she’d be first in line to see a Brad Pitt movie if she knew he was dropping trou. Who was she to judge a cop doing something perfectly legal in her off hours?

Still, Frank’s got a long to think about here, to the point where the Carly situation will even become a talking point at family dinner. We’re sure he will figure out an answer by the end of the hour; after all, doesn’t he the vast majority of the time?

As for some other things to expect…

Over the course of this hour, you are going to see Erin served an unexpected lawsuit over what transpired with her and some colleagues. Meanwhile, Jamie’s integrity at his new post will be questioned — is he telling Eddie about some of what he’s up to and with that, breaking protocol? There are questions out there.

If you want to see some of these previews for yourself, you can do that over here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

