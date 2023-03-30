Blue Bloods season 14: How big of a pay cut did cast take?

Yesterday, the news was first confirmed that a Blue Bloods season 14 is officially coming to CBS! It’s a reason for celebrate but this time around, it’s worth noting that the road to a renewal was not always easy.

After all, let’s put it like this — the folks at the network were very intent on cutting costs leading into the new season, to the point that it could have meant some dramatic changes to things behind the scenes. Who knows what could have happened if the cast and top-level producers did not take pay cuts?

Yet, here we are, and some of those people have enabled the show to keep going — and for those of you wondering just how big of a cut we’re talking about here, we do have a little bit more info on that.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and producers took what amounts to a 25% pay cut in order to ensure that there was another season and with this, that the hundreds of production staffers continue to have jobs. It’s a gracious move on their part, and we hope that this keeps there from being a lot of other major cuts that are made here across the board. (Also, we do tend to think that these people all clearly love their jobs.)

Will season 14 be the final one?

Given the economic trimming that had to happen entering this season, it’s hard to blame anyone who is coming into this with these sort of major suspicions. We certainly hope that there is more, but there are a lot of various components that are going to go into this at the end of the day.

It remains to be seen when we’re going to learn if season 14 is the end — the latest we would expect that announcement is January 2024, provided that CBS wants the show’s viewers to know in advance. We think they would be kind enough to offer that!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

