Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 18: The robberies

Do you want to know a little more about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 18 over on NBC next week? Well, there is a lot of new stuff to prepare for!

First and foremost, it does appear like the Christopher Meloni show could be going in a somewhat different direction after the arrests we saw tonight. Stabler and the rest of the team could be forced to take on some other obstacles — in particular, a certain string of robberies that is targeting a particular community.

Is there another long-term story in the works here? We’ll have to wait and see, but we know that we’re getting close to the home stretch of the season. We’re hoping for some really big stuff leading up to the finale.

If you do want to get a few more teases all about the future now, check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 18 synopsis:

04/06/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a drug bust goes sideways, the task force uncovers a sinister robbery scheme targeting gay men. Bell vows to help a fellow officer when he falls victim to the scheme.

What does the long-term future hold for this show?

At the moment, we’re fairly optimistic for what the future could hold here, even if nothing is confirmed insofar as a season 4 goes. If you love the series, we’d just advice you to keep watching and hoping for the best. After all, there isn’t any evidence out there that the show is going to be going anywhere in the near future.

We just hope that entering a potential season 4, there can start to be more stability behind-the-scenes. Just remember all of the various showrunner shifts that we have seen over time.

What do you most want to see as we get closer to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 18 over on NBC?

Is there any one thing you are most excited to check out? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

