Law & Order: SVU season 25 likely, tied to Mariska Hargitay deal?

Are we going to be getting some official news on a Law & Order: SVU season 25 renewal in the relatively near future? While nothing may be confirmed as of yet, it does appear as though we’re moving in that direction at present.

According to a report from Deadline, there are negotiations happening at the moment to bring the longest-running scripted primetime drama in history back, though it is predicated on securing a new deal for star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay. It feels impossible to imagine SVU without her, and the aforementioned site makes it clear that there are no perceived issues with getting a deal done at present.

As a matter of fact, you can go head and anticipate another multi-season order coming down the road to NBC, much like we saw in the past. Because there is such a blueprint for success here, both in terms of live viewing and streaming, there is no real reason to doubt that they would be hesitant in any capacity.

At this point, we’ve also come to the realization that there is no point in speculating how long this show could go on for, largely because this is really all about how long Hargitay wants to keep playing Olivia Benson. She has the freedom to figure that out for herself, but we think there’s a real cognizance from her and also the producers of how much this show means to people out there. They don’t want to see it go off into the distance.

For now, just remember that there are still several episodes left this season — meanwhile, both the mothership Law & Order and Organized Crime are likely to return, but they probably won’t get the same multi-season orders.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

