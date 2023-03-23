Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 17 spoilers: Muncy’s brother

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 17? Well, let’s just say this case could be personal. Is Muncy’s brother somehow involved in it?

For those of you who were a little bit interested in learning more about this character, we do think this is going to be a chance to have that happen. Of course, it would be easier for her if it was under different circumstances … to put it mildly. “Lime Chaser” is going to be about a despicable individual, but where will the case take the unit in the end? That remains to be seen.

At the moment, all we can do is share the full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 17 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

03/30/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The search for a suspect drugging women’s drinks in crowded bars leads the SVU to Muncy’s brother. Churlish makes a risky move to impress Benson.

It may go without saying, but this feels like one of those episodes where you have to be prepared for almost anything and honestly, that is what the writers want. They also probably want to keep building momentum for a little while longer — until, at the very least, we start to build our path towards the finale.

So what about beyond that?

Well, let’s just say that for the time being, nothing is confirmed on a season 25, though it should be pretty clear that we want it. At this point, it’s about the Mariska Hargitay series having the capacity to tell some more powerful stories — it already has every record out there when it comes to longevity and yet, we do think that there is so much more that it can offer. We know that for a lot of viewers, this show is a source of healing and comfort.

