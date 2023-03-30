Bel-Air season 2 episode 7 spoilers: After the family reunion…

Are you psyched to get a little bit more about Bel-Air season 2 episode 7 on Peacock next week? There is so much to be excited about the rest of the way!

Of course, it is also clear that there’s going to be somewhat of a shift following the Banks family reunion. That was a story that took place mostly in a single setting, and also gave us a chance to see a ton of characters inter-mingling in a number of different ways. We have a new chance to see Carlton and Will compete with each other academically coming up, and we’re really curious to see how Carlton handles a lot of the pressure that is coming his way. (There’s no denying that he’s gone through a lot.)

As we move into episode 7, one of the big focuses could, in theory, be Geoffrey. Just remember for a moment that the end of episode 6 cemented that Will is interested in helping him find his son, to the extent that he implored Phil to help out. We know how hard Geoffrey’s been building towards this, so well will have to see whether this is something that is resolved quickly or take a good bit of time to wrap up.

Meanwhile, for Hilary it is clear now more than ever that there is a love triangle brewing. Her ex is intent on winning her back, even if not everyone realizes this as of yet. With that in mind, you’ve got a little bit of chaos — right when Jazz was starting to get over some of his own insecurities (think about that text message!), things are heating up.

Are we in the home stretch of the season?

While we wouldn’t quite there that we are officially at that point just yet, it definitely feels like things are heating up! With that in mind, we suggest buckling up and preparing for some more surprises.

After all, think about how season 1 ended! The show at this point has set a pretty high bar for itself to try and match.

