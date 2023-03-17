Bel-Air season 3 renewal official at Peacock

Just a handful of episodes into season 2, it is fair to say that Peacock remains very much happy with Bel-Air. After all, they have officially renewed the show for a season 3!

We have a hard time saying that this news comes as much of a surprise at all. How could it? The show, a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has been one of the streaming service’s most noteworthy series since it launched a little over a year ago. It’s got great performances, and it also manages to be dramatic and immersive while also somehow capturing the soul of the original comedy + some of the themes.

Given the way that the first two seasons were released, we tend to think that a Bel-Air season 3 is going to be coming at some point next year, and we’re of course very much interested to see some of what is going to transpire throughout with it. Obviously, we’re hoping for a handful of interesting twists and turns! So far, this season has been a lot about various characters working to find their place despite tough circumstances being thrown at them.

Through the upcoming weeks of season 2, we tend to think we’ll see how Will adjusts to being a part of an AAU team, while Carlton tries to balance out his anxiety with also finding a new place for himself among his fellow Black students. This is a show a lot about identity, and also trying to constantly adapt to an ever-changing world. There is still some humor here and there, but this show is known to have its fair share of big-time dramatic twists.

The next new episode is coming to Peacock on Thursday, and we’re glad to be diving into it in the near future.

