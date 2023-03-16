Bel-Air season 2 episode 5 preview: Is Will making a mistake?

As we get ourselves prepared for Bel-Air season 2 episode 5 on Peacock next week, there’s a ton to wonder about for Will. Take, for example, him deciding to join the new team. Is that really the best thing for his future?

Through much of the end of episode 4, we saw the character convince Phil that this was the best thing for him — Phil eventually agreed, but only after dramatically reworking the contract in order to do things in his favor. There’s a lot that Will is probably going to learn in his time with the team — he may be better set up for his future, but at what cost? We already know that there are some parts of this story that aren’t quite what they seem, and that’s going to be something he probably learns about over time.

As for some other curious stories, we’re especially intrigued to see what happens with Carlton moving forward. It’s common knowledge at this point that he has been struggling with anxiety and so far, everyone else at school has rallied around him. It’s a really encouraging thing, but of course we worry that it’s not going to be this way forever. Also, he remains a guy with a lot on his plate in between the aftermath of the protest and then also his academic achievements, which could pave the way for a lot of future opportunities.

At the end of the day, we gotta remember at this point that we are still pretty early on in the season and with that, there’s a lot of room for some dramatic changes across the board. There are also some stories — take what’s happening with Geoffrey — that are probably going to move in some interesting and unexpected directions over time.

So long as the overall quality of the storytelling remains what it’s been over the course of the past several weeks, we’re going to be happy.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bel-Air season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Peacock.)

